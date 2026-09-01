NDTV Profit Sincerely Regrets And Apologises For Error In F&O Expiry Report

We want to take a moment to speak directly to our readers. Trust is something we don't take lightly at NDTV Profit, and today, September 1, we owe you an apology.

On August 31, yesterday, we wrongly reported on our social media that SEBI is weighing a proposal to scrap the weekly F&O expiry. That was inaccurate. The moment we realised the error, we corrected it with a corrigendum, clarifying that this remains a suggestion floated only.

This happened because of a human error, not an intentional one. But we're not going to hide behind that. We own our mistakes, and we will keep working every day to be worthy of the faith our readers place in us.

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