Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

NDTV Profit Sincerely Regrets And Apologises For Error In F&O Expiry Report

Social media post wrongly said SEBI is weighing a proposal on weekly F&O expiry; error was human and corrected with a corrigendum.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
NDTV Profit Sincerely Regrets And Apologises For Error In F&O Expiry Report

We want to take a moment to speak directly to our readers. Trust is something we don't take lightly at NDTV Profit, and today, September 1, we owe you an apology.

On August 31, yesterday, we wrongly reported on our social media that SEBI is weighing a proposal to scrap the weekly F&O expiry. That was inaccurate. The moment we realised the error, we corrected it with a corrigendum, clarifying that this remains a suggestion floated only.

This happened because of a human error, not an intentional one. But we're not going to hide behind that. We own our mistakes, and we will keep working every day to be worthy of the faith our readers place in us.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

(SEO) Janmashtami 2026: Is Krishna Janmashtami On September 4 or 5?

(SEO) Janmashtami 2026: Is Krishna Janmashtami On September 4 or 5?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com