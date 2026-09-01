Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

The shares of Symbiotec Pharmalab are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Ahead of the debut, investors are tracking the latest grey market premium (GMP), which indicates that the stock could list at a 19% premium to its issue price.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: Expected Listing Price, Listing Gain

The issue came with an upper price band of Rs 988. Adding the latest GMP of Rs 185 to the upper price band indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 1,173. This translates to a potential listing gain of 18.72% for investors.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Final Subscription Status

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO was subscribed 71.26 times overall, led by strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 172.03 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 172.03 times

Non Institutional Investors: 73.63 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 12.96 times

Employees: 15.41 times

Total: 71.26 times

The share allotment process of the issue was finalised on Aug. 28.

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Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO was a book-build issue of Rs 1,757 crore.

The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 15.21 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore

Offer-for-sale of 1.63 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,607 crore

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO had an issue price band of Rs 938 to Rs 988 per share. The lot size for an application was 15 shares. This means that the minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 14,820 (based on upper price).

JM Financial Ltd. was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO: Use of Fresh Issue Proceeds

Prepayment/ repayment of certain outstanding borrowings: Rs 112.50 crore

General corporate purposes

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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