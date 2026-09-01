Britannia Eyes Double-Digit Growth; Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On The Stock — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal models Britannia Industries Ltd.'s revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 11%/13%/14%, respectively, over FY26-29E and reiterate its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 6,500, based on 45 times Sep'28E earnings per share.

The brokerage expects Britannia's growth momentum to strengthen over the coming quarters, supported by:

sequential demand improvement, recovery in general trade, execution of the ‘Many Indias' strategy, rapid scaling of Ecom/QC supporting premiumisation, and continued product innovation and brand investments.

While commodity inflation remains elevated, further pricing actions and cost optimisation initiatives should help mitigate margin pressure.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Britannia.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.