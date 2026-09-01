Entero Healthcare Shares In Focus As ICICI Securities Initiates With 'Buy' Rating — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Entero Healthcare Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,100, valuing the company at 17x FY28E EV/Ebitda at a 10% premium to our valuation for Keimed due to Entero's superior growth and margin profile.

At current market price the stock trades at 28.6x FY28E and 22.8x FY29E earnings and 13.9x FY28E and 11x FY29E EV/Ebitda.

According to the brokerage, Entero has rapidly established its presence in the fragmented pharmaceutical product distribution market in India and, within a span of eight years, has ranked among the top three distributors of healthcare products in India.

ALSO READ: Britannia Eyes Double-Digit Growth; Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On The Stock — Check Target Price

It operates at a superior margin profile (4% for Entero vs 2-3% for others) compared with its peer group in India and overseas.

It has a strong M&A track record, having acquired 22 entities in the last four years which account for ~29% of its FY26 revenue.

After establishing its pan-India footprint in the drug distribution market, Entero has recently entered into the distributor-dominated medical devices market. The brokerage notes this is helping Entero boost growth, improve margins and reduce the working capital cycle.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Entero.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.