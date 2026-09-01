'Avoid Buying Gold Unless Needed': PM Modi Says Must Opt For Self Reliance To Maintain Q1 GDP Pace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his call for Indians to avoid buying gold unless necessary and cut foreign travel, urging citizens to support domestic production and self-reliance to help sustain India's economic growth.

In a video post on X, Modi also urged citizens to support "Swadeshi" and "Vocal for Local", implement "Make in India" and choose India for weddings rather than travelling abroad for them.

His comments came a day after India reported real GDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, with gross value added growing 8.2%. The growth was above the estimated 7.3% and broadly unchanged from 7.8% in the previous quarter.

Modi said India must opt for self-reliance to maintain the pace of economic growth. He also urged people to avoid buying gold unless needed, choose to "Wed in India" and skip foreign travel to support the economy.

The comments reiterate an appeal Modi made in May, when he urged citizens to reduce fuel use, limit imports and avoid activities involving foreign-currency spending amid global uncertainty.

"Whenever India faced war or any major crisis, citizens fulfilled responsibility on government appeal; we need to do same now," Modi said in Vadodara in May.

He also urged citizens to reduce their use of imports and avoid personal activities that involve spending foreign currency, saying saving foreign exchange reserves should be a priority amid global headwinds.

Modi compared the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic and said India had faced a series of unstable global conditions, including economic challenges and tensions in West Asia.

"Over the past few years, the world has been continuously passing through unstable circumstances," he said.

India's real GDP grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026-27, while nominal GDP rose 10.3%.

Manufacturing expanded 9.2% during the quarter. The power, gas, water supply and other utilities segment grew 8.9%, while construction expanded 7.7%.

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