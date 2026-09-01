Stock To Buy: Nippon AMC Poised For Growth, Says Motilal Oswal, Sees Up To 18% Upside — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s medium-term growth opportunity is increasingly driven by new investor acquisition, deeper geographic penetration and higher wallet share, providing multiple avenues for sustainable AUM growth beyond market-share gains.

The expanding ETF franchise and diversified distribution network further strengthen the franchise, while an increasingly institutionalized investment process supports scalability and consistency of performance.

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Near-term earnings leverage could remain constrained by elevated investments, but the focus on profitable AUM rather than market-share maximisation should support franchise quality and returns over the longer term.

The brokerage expects Nippon Life to deliver a CAGR of 18%/19%/19% in revenue/Ebitda/PAT during FY26-28E.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating with a 1-year target price of Rs 1,380 (premised on 47x FY28E Core EPS).

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