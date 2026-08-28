Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The basis of share allotment for Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is set to be finalised on Aug. 28. The mainboard issue was subscribed over 71 times during its bidding window. Ahead of allotment and listing, the latest grey market premium of the issue indicates strong listing gains for investors.

Applicants can check their Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Tuesday, Aug 31. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check Choose the issue type as “Equity”. Next, select “Symbiotec Pharmalab” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number). Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button. Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Then, pick the company symbol ' SYMBIOTEC ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select the issuer company name as 'Symbiotec Pharmalab' from the drop-down menu.

Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Enter details as per the selected option.

Once done, click on the ‘Submit' option

The allotment status, showing the shares you applied for and those allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP, Listing Price

According to InvestorGain, the last GMP for the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO stood at Rs 270, as 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 28. With the IPO's upper price band fixed at Rs 988, the estimated listing price comes to Rs 1,258, based on the current GMP. This suggests an expected gain of around 27.33% per share over the issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: IPO GMP Today: Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways—Which Signals Better Listing Gains?

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Listing

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO will list on the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Subscription

The public offer was subscribed 71.26 times overall on Thursday. Detailed category-wise subscription figures include:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 172.03 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 73.63 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 12.96 times

Employee Reserved Portion: 15.41 times

The NII category is driving demand, while the QIB portion remained below full subscription at the time of reporting.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

Incorporated in 2002, Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that manufactures APIs, nutritional ingredients, and speciality products.

Its Rs 1,757-crore IPO opened for subscription on Aug. 24 and closed on Aug. 27. The issue included a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 1,607 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 938–Rs 988 per share, with a lot size of 15 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 14,820 to apply at the upper price band.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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