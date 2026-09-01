Lumino Industries IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

Lumino Industries IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The issue was subscribed over 100 times on the final day of the bidding on Aug. 31, while the current GMP indicates a potential 58.54% listing gain.

Applicants can check their Lumino Industries IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Sept. 2. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Lumino Industries IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page to check allotment status on BSE.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Lumino Industries” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Lumino Industries IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website to check the allotment status on NSE.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'LUMINO' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Lumino Industries IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website to check the allotment status on Bigshare.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “Lumino Industries Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

Lumino Industries IPO Listing Date

Shares of Lumino Industries will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, Sept. 3.

Lumino Industries Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Lumino Industries IPO stood at Rs 48 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. It indicates a listing price of Rs 130 apiece at a premium of 58.54% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: Lumino Industries vs Priority Jewels vs ESDS Software IPO GMP: Which Offers Highest Listing Gain?

Lumino Industries IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lumino Industries was oversubscribed 118.12 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 31, driven by intense institutional and high-net-worth individual (HNI) interest.

The public issue received bids for 7,46,59,52,130 shares against the 6,32,05,127 shares on offer:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Booked their allocated quota a staggering 221.43 times.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed their portion 176.42 times.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Booked their quota 38.50 times.

Lumino Industries IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 700 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 6.10 crore shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 2.44 crore shares worth Rs 200 crore. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 78-Rs 82 per share.

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