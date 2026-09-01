Apple Event Countdown: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Set For Release? What We Know So Far

Apple has locked in September 9, 2026 for its annual autumn event, though as always, the company hasn't officially confirmed what's on stage. Going by past patterns, the next iPhone generation is the safe bet, though this year's launch may look a little different from usual.

A Shift In Lineup Strategy

Rather than the usual four-phone spread, reports suggest Apple could hold back the standard iPhone 18 for a later date, with the September event instead built around the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company's first-ever foldable iPhone.

Design And Display

The Pro is expected to stick with its 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max carries on with 6.9 inches. Instead of growing the display further, Apple appears to be freeing up space by shrinking the Dynamic Island itself, with some reports suggesting a cut of up to 35% in size.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Could Be Just Weeks Away — Here's What To Expect

A Faster Chip Under The Hood

The more meaningful change could be internal. Both Pro models are tipped to run on the new A20 Pro chip, said to be built on TSMC's 2nm process, promising noticeably snappier everyday performance while also drawing less power than the outgoing chip, with reported gains landing around 15% for speed and 30% for efficiency.

Software And AI Push

On the software side, the phones are expected to ship with iOS 27, with Apple Intelligence remaining a central theme and Siri reportedly due for a significant overhaul. The event itself may double as a broader showcase of Apple's AI ambitions alongside the new hardware.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 10 Biggest Upgrades Expected Ahead Of Apple's Sept 9 Event

Camera Upgrade: Variable Aperture

Camera-wise, Apple seems to be prioritising refinement over adding more lenses, with reports pointing to a variable-aperture system on the main camera that would let users manually adjust how much light reaches the sensor depending on the shooting environment. A tipster on Weibo has claimed this feature might be limited to the Pro Max alone, a claim that lines up with earlier reports referencing leaked internal documents tied to supplier Tata Electronics, which reportedly point to a new Sony IMX905 sensor capable of variable aperture.

Bigger Battery, At Least In China

The Pro Max may also get a battery bump in select markets, with tipster Ice Universe claiming the Chinese version could pack a 5,500mAh cell. That larger battery is said to come with a slight size trade-off, pushing the phone's thickness to around 9mm and its weight to roughly 240g.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max: Five Upgrades That Could Make iPhone 17 Pro Max Users Switch

Expected Pricing In India

On pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start around Rs 1,39,900 in India, about Rs 5,000 above the iPhone 17 Pro's Rs 1,34,900 launch price, with the 256GB variant potentially landing near Rs 1,44,900. The Pro Max is tipped to start higher still, somewhere between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,59,900.

Memory costs appear to be a big driver behind these numbers. AI infrastructure demand has pushed up global DRAM and flash storage prices sharply, with one estimate suggesting Apple's per-device DRAM cost could jump from $39 to roughly $145, and flash storage costs rising from $13 to about $51. This isn't Apple's first price adjustment of the year either, with the iPad Air and MacBook Air both getting costlier in India recently, though nothing so far confirms these same cost pressures will necessarily push iPhone pricing up as well.

Barring any surprises, the picture should become much clearer once Apple takes the stage in just over a week.

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