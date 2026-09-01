iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 10 Biggest Upgrades Expected Ahead Of Apple's Sept 9 Event

Apple is preparing for one of its biggest product events of the year, with the company scheduled to host its launch event on Sept. 9. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to be among the new devices unveiled at the event.

Apple has not yet confirmed the specifications of its upcoming iPhones. However, leaks and reports from publications including MacRumors, Macworld and Tom's Guide have pointed to several possible changes.

A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip. According to MacRumors, the chip could be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process, moving beyond the 3nm technology used for the current A19 Pro.

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Bigger Battery

Battery life could be one of the more noticeable improvements in the iPhone 18 Pro series. MacRumors has reported that leaked information points to a battery capacity of 5,391mAh for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

For comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a battery capacity of around 4,200mAh to 4,300mAh, according to leaked specifications compiled by 91mobiles. None of these figures has been officially confirmed.

6.3-Inch Display

The iPhone 18 Pro is not expected to get a major increase in screen size. MacRumors reports that the Pro model could retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max is expected to continue with a 6.9-inch panel.

LTPO+ Display

According to MacRumors, Apple could introduce upgraded LTPO+ display technology with the iPhone 18 Pro models. The newer technology could help reduce power consumption.

Variable Aperture Camera

The camera could receive one of the biggest upgrades. MacRumors reports that the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture.

A variable-aperture system can adjust the amount of light entering the camera, potentially giving the iPhone more flexibility when taking photographs in different lighting conditions.

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple could also make the Dynamic Island smaller. MacRumors and Macworld have both reported on changes to the front-facing hardware that could allow Apple to reduce the space occupied by the Dynamic Island, giving users slightly more uninterrupted screen space.

Under-Display Face ID

The smaller Dynamic Island is also linked to possible changes in Face ID technology. Macworld has reported that Apple could move some Face ID components underneath the display.

Apple's New C2 Modem

The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to get Apple's next-generation C2 modem. MacRumors has reported that the C2 could bring improvements in cellular connectivity and power efficiency.

This would further Apple's move towards developing more of its own connectivity hardware rather than relying entirely on third-party modem technology.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display, Battery, Camera Differences To Know

New Connectivity Hardware

The iPhone 18 Pro could also receive an updated wireless connectivity chip. MacRumors reports that Apple is expected to introduce an N2 chip, following the N1 chip used in the current generation, which supports technologies including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread.

Colours And Design

Apple could also introduce new colour options for the Pro models. Recent reports have pointed to shades such as Dark Cherry, although the final names and availability remain unconfirmed.

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