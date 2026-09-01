'More Action Off The Field': Harsha Bhogle Slams Pakistan Cricket's Mid-Series Chaos

Pakistan have made sweeping changes to their Test squad after falling 0-2 behind against England, with seven players released ahead of the third and final match of the series. The PCB has also made changes to its coaching staff.

Their decision to overhaul and change this much in the team has attracted significant attention from fans and cricket experts.

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The dramatic reshuffle has also drawn a sharp reaction from renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who ridiculed the country's cricket administration following the decision.

"Trust Pakistan cricket to do the unbelievable. Salman Agha, captain in the first Test, dropped from the second, sent home before the third! Coach and bowling coach gone midway through a series."

"Senior keeper sent home. Replacements hoping to get visas in time, let alone be ready for a Test match. As always, more action off the field!" Bhogle wrote on X.

PCB Makes Major Changes After England Defeats

Pakistan's changes extend beyond the playing squad, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul also facing the axe.

Mike Hesson will take charge of the Pakistan team for the third Test, which is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on Sept. 9.

Hesson is already part of Pakistan's white-ball setup and will be assisted by Ashley Noffke, who is also a member of the team's support staff in the limited-overs formats.

The coaching changes come after Pakistan's struggles in the opening two Tests, both of which ended in convincing defeats for the visitors.

Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha Among Players Released

Several senior players have been released from the squad ahead of the final Test.

The list includes wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. Salman had also led Pakistan in the opening Test in Leeds, where England secured a comprehensive victory by an innings and 103 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad are the other players released by the PCB.

The board has instead brought in five uncapped players, while also adding Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal to the squad.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have a combined experience of just 10 matches, highlighting the scale of the changes made by Pakistan ahead of the series finale.

Five Uncapped Players Added To Pakistan Squad

The five uncapped players called up by the PCB are:

Arafat Minhas

Mohammad Imran Jnr

Saad Baig

Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Razaullah

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The overhaul means Pakistan will head into the dead rubber in Birmingham on Sept. 9 with a significantly altered squad after losing the first two Tests.

The PCB's decision to make such sweeping changes with the series already lost has sparked considerable debate, with Bhogle among those questioning the manner in which Pakistan's cricket administration has responded to the disappointing results.

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