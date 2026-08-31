What Babar Azam Said On Pakistan's Alleged Protest During Lord's Test After Imran Khan's Sons' Interview

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has denied having any knowledge of reports that his team considered refusing to return to the field after lunch on the opening day of the Lord's Test against England.

The reported dispute centred on a Sky Sports interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan.

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Speaking after Pakistan's 194-run defeat at Lord's on Sunday, Babar was asked about reports that the team had considered staying off the field for the afternoon session.

The Pakistan captain said he was unaware of any such discussion.

"No, no, no. I haven't heard that thing," Babar told BBC Test Match Special. When asked again whether he knew about the reported conversations, Babar simply replied: "No."

Babar Says He Was Unaware Of Reported Discussions

Reports had claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board had considered the possibility of the team not returning to the field if Sky Sports went ahead with its planned interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan.

The interview, presented by former England captain Michael Atherton, eventually aired during the lunch interval on the opening day of the Test.

The 18-minute programme focused on concerns raised by Imran Khan's sons about their father's treatment, health and circumstances while he remains in prison.

Despite the reported tension surrounding the broadcast, Pakistan returned to the field as scheduled and there was no interruption to the Test.

Babar's comments were in line with remarks made earlier by Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, who said neither he nor the players were aware of any reported threat to stop the match from continuing.

PCB Reportedly Instructed Players To Avoid Political Comments

The controversy surrounding the interview also came amid reports that the PCB had instructed Pakistan players not to make political comments during the team's UK tour.

The reported directive followed the controversy involving Imran Khan and the planned Sky Sports interview with his sons. However, the dispute away from the field had no impact on the Lord's Test.

England Seal Series At Lord's

England completed a 194-run victory at Lord's to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Chasing a target of 389, Pakistan were bowled out for 194, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 97, falling just short of a century.

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Pakistan were also without opener Imam-ul-Haq, who could not bat again after suffering a calf injury while fielding on the opening day.

The victory gave England an unassailable series lead, with the two teams now set to head to Birmingham for the third and final Test at Edgbaston, starting on Sept. 9.

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