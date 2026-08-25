'Airbrush Imran Khan Out Of Existence': Ex-England Skipper Atherton Makes Explosive Claim On Pakistan

Michael Atherton, the former England captain, has said the Pakistani state has tried to “airbrush Imran Khan almost out of existence”, explaining why he joined a humanitarian appeal seeking better treatment for the jailed former Pakistan prime minister.

Atherton was among 21 former international cricket captains who wrote to the Pakistani government, calling for humane treatment, appropriate medical care and family access for Khan.

Khan, Pakistan's only World Cup-winning captain in the ODI format and former prime minister, has been in prison since 2023. The latest appeal followed reports that he had been admitted to hospital under a court order.

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Explaining his decision to support the petition, Atherton said the broader concern was the manner in which Khan had allegedly been pushed out of public life.

“Nass [Nasser Hussain] and I were among 21 former captains who sent a second letter yesterday, a humanitarian appeal for Imran Khan to get the requisite level of treatment. But I suppose the basic theme was the way the state has tried to airbrush Imran almost out of existence, which is increasingly difficult to do in a social media age,” Atherton said on a Sky Sports cricket podcast.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has also reiterated his support for Khan, calling for humane treatment and adequate facilities for his longtime friend.

Kapil, who played a large part of his career against Khan when the two were among the leading all-rounders in world cricket, said Pakistani cricketers may be reluctant to speak publicly about the matter because they live in the country, while those outside Pakistan were able to express their concerns.

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“I think I don't blame them because they have to live there in Pakistan, the Pakistani cricketers. But for us, we are looking from outside. Yes, I like to support our friend, whom we played with and admired for his cricketing skill,” Kapil told reporters.

He said the former cricketers were not seeking to interfere in Pakistan's legal process, but wanted Khan to receive appropriate facilities and treatment as a prisoner.

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