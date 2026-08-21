Imran Khan's Supporters Line Route, Shower Flowers As Ex-Pakistan PM Is Moved To Hospital

Supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered along roads leading to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital on Thursday night.

Videos circulated on social media showing crowds cheering and showering flower petals as his convoy passed, after the Supreme Court ordered his transfer from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for medical treatment.

Footage shared widely by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters showed a line of vehicles, including a black sedan with tinted windows, moving slowly through a crowd gathered on a dimly lit street at night.

Men in traditional shalwar kameez can be seen pressed close to the car, many holding up phones to record the moment, while flower petals float through the air under streetlights.

Security personnel in the background appear to be managing the crowd as the vehicles inch forward.

These social media visuals could not be independently verified, and it remains unclear whether they depict the exact convoy carrying the PTI founder or accompanying vehicles and supporters along the route.

The transfer followed a Supreme Court order directing authorities to move Khan to the private hospital for examination by a medical board after concerns were raised over his blood pressure and anxiety levels during incarceration.

PTI confirmed the transfer in a brief statement but did not provide further details. Security was tightened across Islamabad ahead of the move, with roads leading to the hospital cordoned off and additional police deployed.

ALSO READ: Preparations Complete For Imran Khan's Transfer From Jail To Islamabad Hospital; Security Beefed Up

The Supreme Court has directed that Khan remain at the hospital under supervision, with the case due for its next hearing on September 16.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail since August 2023 following a corruption conviction, and has since faced multiple additional cases.

His party and family have for months petitioned courts over concerns about his health and restricted access to relatives and personal physicians, including an earlier plea flagging vision loss in one eye that required a retina specialist's attention.

ALSO READ: Pakistan SC Orders Moving Imran Khan To Hospital From Jail Amid Health Concerns

The latest order came after Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, his lawyer Uzair Bhandari and PTI leader Mashal Yousafzai moved the Supreme Court citing worsening blood pressure and anxiety, following a jail medical board report that recommended more frequent family meetings.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed directed Khan's transfer to Shifa International Hospital, ordered formation of a fresh five-member medical board, and directed that his sister and personal physician, Faisal, be present during examination and treatment, with costs to be borne by the state.

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