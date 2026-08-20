Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP In Focus On Final Day Of Subscription: Here's What Investors Should Know

Sunshine Pictures IPO, which opened for subscription today, Aug. 18, will close for subscription today, on Aug. 20. The mainboard issue was subscribed over 18 times on Day 2, amid a positive grey market trend.

The latest GMP of Rs 78 suggests to a potential 21.39% listing premium.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Today

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 77 on Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. and the upper price band of Rs 360, the estimated Sunshine Pictures IPO listing price is Rs 437 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 21.39% over the issue price.

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Sunshine Pictures IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sunshine Pictures was subscribed 18.47 times as bidding on the final day resumes at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Subscription details across Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and retail categories are as follows:

QIBs: 0.14 times

NIIs: 35.59 times

RIIs: 21.60 times

Sunshine Pictures IPO Details

The Sunshine Pictures IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 48 lakh equity shares worth Rs 172.80 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 30.37 lakh equity shares worth Rs 109.34 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 282.14 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 342–Rs 360 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 41 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,760 at the upper end of the price band.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 21, 2026. Shares of Sunshine Pictures are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 25, 2026.

Sunshine Pictures Financial Performance

For FY26, Sunshine Pictures reported:

Total income: Rs 76.27 crore, compared with Rs 105.80 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 40.02 crore, compared with Rs 34.46 crore a year earlier

EBITDA: Rs 58.54 crore versus Rs 50.75 crore in FY25

Sunshine Pictures IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding working capital requirements of the company (Rs 112.50 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Sunshine Pictures Business

Incorporated in 2007, Sunshine Pictures is a film and content production company engaged in originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing, and distributing films, television serials, and web series. Its portfolio includes high-profile commercial titles such as Force, Commando, Holiday, and The Kerala Story.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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