Mumbai Traffic Alert: Dumper Overturns Near Magathane Bridge, Traffic Diverted To Service Road

Traffic movement was affected near Magathane Bridge in Mumbai after a dumper overturned, prompting authorities to divert the traffic towards the service road.

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued the traffic advisory through its official X handle, asking motorists to use the service road following the incident.

The overturned dumper disrupted traffic movement around the busy stretch, according to the advisory. The traffic police did not provide details on what caused the dumper to overturn in the alert.

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Motorists travelling through the Magathane Bridge area were advised to follow the diversion and use the service road in order to avoid the affected stretch.

Magathane Bridge is located along the Western Express Highway corridor in Mumbai and is a key route for traffic travelling through the western suburbs.

The latest incident comes amid continued traffic management challenges in Mumbai's major arterial roads, where accidents and vehicle breakdowns can cause temporary disruptions.

Magathane Bridge is a known busy traffic point with previous accidents also having caused disruptions and temporary congestion in the area. A previous report by Mid-day, citing the Dahisar Traffic Division, described the Magathane area as a heavy-traffic stretch and noted issues including steep slopes, lane narrowing and bottlenecks.

As per the current status, commuters approaching Magathane Bridge should follow directions issued by traffic personnel and use the designated diversion as advised by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

The traffic police are expected to issue further updates if the traffic situation changes or once the overturned vehicle is moved and the road is cleared for traffic to resume.

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