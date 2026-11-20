The Securities and Exchange Board of India is looking to ease the regulatory burden on foreign portfolio investors, proposing to scrap an additional disclosure framework that has long imposed stricter transparency requirements on certain overseas funds investing in Indian equities.

The proposal, outlined in a consultation paper released on Friday, seeks to make India's investment framework more investor-friendly and bring it closer to practices followed in major global markets.

For foreign investors, the proposed rollback could mean three significant changes: fewer ownership disclosures, the removal of additional scrutiny linked to investment concentration and size, and the elimination of similar disclosure requirements for offshore derivative instrument subscribers and segregated portfolios.

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Under the existing Additional Disclosure Framework, certain FPIs must disclose details of every entity having an ownership interest, economic interest or control over them. The disclosures extend all the way to individual investors, without any minimum ownership threshold.

The requirements apply to two categories of foreign funds. The first includes FPIs that hold more than 50% of their Indian equity assets under management (AUM) in a single corporate group. The second covers FPIs that, individually or together with their investor group, hold more than Rs 50,000 crore in Indian equities.

SEBI raised the second threshold from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore in April 2025. The proposed changes would remove these additional disclosure obligations. The regulator also wants to withdraw the corresponding requirements applicable to ODI subscribers and segregated portfolios maintained by FPIs.

SEBI said the additional disclosure framework goes beyond the beneficial ownership identification requirements prescribed under anti-money laundering rules and is unique to India.

The regulator pointed out that several major financial markets, including the US, UK, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, generally follow a 25% ownership threshold for identifying beneficial owners. India's Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, meanwhile, prescribe thresholds of 10% or 15%, depending on the legal structure of the investor.

The proposal follows concerns over the challenges faced by foreign investors and changes in India's foreign direct investment policy.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had earlier indicated that the regulator would issue a consultation paper to simplify FPI regulations and remove certain restrictions that are not prevalent in other markets.

The timing is significant. Foreign investors have remained persistent sellers of Indian equities since late 2024, with outflows gathering pace through 2025 and early 2026.

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According to SEBI, FPIs withdrew more than Rs 5.61 lakh crore ($62.24 billion) from domestic equities between October 2024 and October 2026.

By reducing compliance requirements and bringing its regulatory framework closer to international standards, SEBI hopes to improve India's appeal as an investment destination.

The regulator has invited public comments on the proposed changes until December 11. The rollback is still a proposal and will require the completion of the consultation process before any changes take effect.

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