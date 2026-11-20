US benchmark indices slipped during the trading session on Friday, November 20, with tech heavy Nasdaq down nearly 3% as Anthropic shares tumbled around 10% a day after market debut. Both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction briefly.

Nasdaq 100 declined 990 points, or 3.75% to 25,524.20 and S&P 500 dropped 144 points, or 2.15%, to 7,021.44, while, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.63% or 333 points lower at 48,763.86.

Here's are three reasons driving the Wall Street today -

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nasdaq Turns Negative For 2026

The Nasdaq tumbled on Friday, turning negative for 2026 as Anthropic's IPO and Nvidia's earnings were not able to boost the artificial intelligence trade. Anthropic lost 11%, extending losses after a record-breaking stock market debut amid concerns among investors over massive AI spending. Claude maker's shares, trading under the ticker symbol ANT, fell 10.88% at $86.60 as of 10:19a.m. EST. On its first day of trading, the stock had opened at $111.50 on Thursday, 34% above its IPO price, but lost ground through the session to close at $97.17.

Tech Sell-off Continues

Broder AI-linked stocks also declined with chipmakers continuing their losses, with AMD, Nvidia, Micron and Broadcom falling sharply as investors reduced exposure to artificial intelligence-linked companies. SanDisk was among biggest losers down 14.38% to $80.82, followed by AMD, dropping 10.75% to $436.59, after declining 7.72% in Thursday's session. Micron fell 12.5% to 607.02, while Nvidia slipped 6.66% to $136.26. Broadcom lost 9.65% to $313.2, and SK Hynix declined 9.02% to $108.45.

Investor Anxiety Rises

The US stock market's most looked after measure of investor anxiety ‌rose to more than seven-month ​highs on Friday amid concerns over the future of AI trade. The Cboe Volatility ⁠Index, which is an options-based gauge that highlights the need for ​protection against ​drops ​in the ‌stock market, last rose 1.08 points at 29.50. The index had hit 30.04 in the previous session, marking its highest ‌level since March 30. A figure over 20 on ​the ​index is linked to robust demand for ​options ‌protection.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.