Wall Street's fear gauge climbed to a seven-month high on Friday, reflecting growing anxiety among investors as concerns about the artificial intelligence trade triggered a sharp sell-off in technology stocks.

According to Reuters, the CBOE Volatility Index, which tracks expected volatility in the US stock market, climbed to 30.04 during the session, its highest level since March 30. The index also moved above the 30 mark again briefly, before easing to 29.50, up 1.08 points.

The VIX is closely watched on Wall Street as an indicator of investor sentiment and demand for protection against potential market declines. Its latest jump suggests investors are becoming increasingly cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the outlook for artificial intelligence and its impact on technology stocks.

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The CBOE Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX, measures the market's expectations of volatility in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days.

Unlike conventional market indicators that track past price movements, the VIX is forward-looking. It is calculated using the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options, including both put and call options.

In simple terms, it reflects how much investors are willing to pay for protection against potential market swings. When uncertainty rises and investors rush to buy options to hedge against losses, option prices increase, pushing the VIX higher.

This is why the index is often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge.

The VIX generally moves in the opposite direction to the S&P 500. When stocks fall sharply and investors become nervous, demand for portfolio protection tends to rise, pushing the index higher. During calmer market conditions, the VIX typically declines.

A reading below 20 is generally associated with relatively calm market conditions, although it can also indicate investor complacency.

Levels between 15 and 25 broadly reflect normal market fluctuations and moderate uncertainty.

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When the VIX climbs above 30, it signals heightened expectations of market volatility and increased investor anxiety. Such readings are often associated with periods of significant market stress, although they do not necessarily mean that a market crash is imminent.

Friday's move above 30, therefore, points to rising nervousness among investors as they reassess the outlook for technology stocks and the broader AI-driven market rally.

Major US stocks traded in red after the opening bell on Friday, November 20 as Anthropic shares declined following the AI giant's historic public market debut in the previous session

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