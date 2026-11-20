Nepal suffered a massive batting collapse against India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026/27, getting bowled out for just 26 runs in 11.3 overs.

Tilak Verma-led India A side registered a dominant 306-run victory in the Group B match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday.

After posting 332/9 in their 50 overs, India A needed just 11.3 overs to bowl Nepal out. The Indian bowling attack made early inroads and never allowed the opposition to recover, handing the team a commanding win in its tournament campaign.

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Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra were the stars with the bat for India A, scoring centuries to take the team past the 300-run mark. Tilak made 107 off 113 balls, while Kushagra scored 117 off 102 deliveries.

The pair also put together a 206-run partnership, helping India A recover after losing early wickets.

Suryansh Shedge provided a late boost with an unbeaten 36 off just 14 balls. His quickfire innings helped India A finish with a challenging total of 332/9, leaving Nepal with a daunting target of 333.

In reply, Nepal's innings fell apart almost immediately. They were reduced to 21/6 in 8.5 overs and lost their remaining four wickets for just five more runs.

Five Nepal batters failed to open their accounts, while Pawan Sarraf and Rashid Khan were the joint top-scorers with six runs each. No batter managed to reach double figures.

Prince Yadav led the bowling effort with five wickets, while Harshit Rana also picked four wickets.

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Their spells ensured Nepal were bundled out for 26 in just 11.3 overs, completing one of the most emphatic victories of the tournament. The total was also reported as the fifth-lowest in List A cricket history.

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