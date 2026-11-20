India's securities market regulator is considering scrapping a disclosure framework that has placed additional compliance obligations on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as it looks to make the country more attractive to overseas capital.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed removing its Additional Disclosure Framework (ADF), introduced in August 2023 to identify the ultimate beneficial owners of certain foreign investment funds.

The proposal could ease compliance requirements for global investors and bring India's disclosure regime closer to practices followed in major international markets.

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In its consultation paper released on Friday, SEBI said the existing framework goes beyond beneficial ownership identification requirements under anti-money laundering rules.

It noted that countries such as the US, UK, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong generally follow a 25% ownership threshold for identifying beneficial owners.

India, by comparison, prescribes thresholds of 10% or 15% under its Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, depending on the legal structure of the investor.

The additional framework requires certain FPIs to disclose their ownership and economic interests through a full look-through exercise, extending to natural persons without any minimum ownership threshold.

Which Foreign Investors Face Additional Disclosure Rules?

The current framework applies to FPIs meeting either of two conditions. The first covers funds that hold more than 50% of their Indian equity assets under management in a single corporate group.

The second applies to FPIs that individually or together with their investor group hold more than Rs 50,000 crore in Indian equity assets. SEBI raised this threshold from Rs 25,000 crore in April 2025.

The requirements also extend to subscribers of Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) and segregated portfolios maintained by FPIs. Certain broad-based pooled investment vehicles and government-related investors are exempt, subject to specified conditions.

SEBI has argued that frequent ownership disclosures create operational difficulties, particularly for hedge funds and investment structures with complex ownership arrangements.

The regulator also acknowledged that the additional requirements may have become an entry barrier for foreign investors.

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FPI Outflows Add Urgency To Regulatory Review

The proposed changes come against the backdrop of sustained foreign selling in Indian equities. Between October 2024 and October 2026, FPIs withdrew more than Rs 5.61 lakh crore, equivalent to around $62.24 billion, from domestic equities.

SEBI believes the existing beneficial ownership requirements under anti-money laundering rules may be sufficient, particularly following changes introduced through Press Note 2 of 2026. It has therefore proposed removing the additional framework rather than maintaining overlapping disclosure obligations.

The proposal is not yet final. SEBI has invited public comments until December 11, 2026, before taking a decision.

If approved, the move could reduce compliance costs and simplify India's regulatory framework for overseas investors. However, it would not eliminate the underlying beneficial ownership disclosure requirements that apply under existing anti-money laundering rules.

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