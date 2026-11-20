The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has cleared 2 companies to proceed with their initial public offerings (IPOs), bringing fresh additions to India's primary market pipeline.

Arohan Financial Services and Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects have received the regulator's observations on their draft offer documents. The two companies operate across microfinance and logistics

The latest approvals allow them to move ahead with the next stages of their IPO preparations, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

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Arohan Financial Services IPO

Microfinance lender Arohan Financial Services received SEBI's final observation on November 13. The company had filed its preliminary IPO papers in May 2026.

According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.04 crore shares by existing investors.

The selling shareholders include Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company-II, Tano Capital, TR Capital III Mauritius and Danish Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fund.

Arohan plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its capital base and meet general corporate requirements.

The Kolkata-based company operates as a technology-enabled non-banking financial company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI). It offers income-generating loans and other financial services, primarily to customers across rural and semi-urban markets.

Arohan reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,308 crore as of December 2025. It operated 1,073 branches across 17 states.

DAM Capital Advisors, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are managing the proposed issue.

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Pristine Logistics IPO

Rail-focused multimodal logistics company Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects received SEBI's final observation on November 19.

The company filed its preliminary IPO papers in June 2026 through SEBI's confidential pre-filing route. Under this mechanism, companies can keep key offer details, including the issue size and proposed structure, outside the public domain during the initial regulatory review.

Founded in 2008, Pristine Logistics operates an integrated logistics platform for containerised and non-containerised cargo. Its services include long-haul rail transportation, road connectivity, warehousing and container maintenance.

Between FY23 and FY25, its operational terminal network expanded from eight to 12. Containerised cargo volumes increased to 5.06 lakh TEUs from 4.02 lakh TEUs. Non-containerised cargo volumes also rose to 2.51 million metric tonnes from 1.92 million metric tonnes.

As of December 31, 2025, the company operated more than 5,000 domestic rail containers and around 455 specialised 40-foot dwarf containers.

It is also developing three terminals in Bhurkunda, Haldia and Bengaluru to expand its logistics infrastructure.

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