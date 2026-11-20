India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) has overtaken Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) to become the world's fifth-largest listed exchange by market capitalisation, as its shares continue to climb following their stock market debut in September.

NSE's market capitalisation stood at approximately $59.7 billion (Rs 5.56 lakh crore), based on the latest market data. This puts it ahead of HKEX, valued at around $58.1 billion, and Nasdaq, with a market capitalisation of approximately $57.7 billion. The latest valuation marks a significant milestone for the Indian exchange, which went public less than two months ago.

NSE shares were trading at Rs 2,236.10 on November 20, up Rs 47.80, or 2.18%. At this level, the exchange's market capitalisation reached approximately Rs 5.56 lakh crore, making it India's ninth-largest listed company.

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It also moved ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank, valued at around Rs 5 lakh crore, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to exchange data.

CME Group leads the global ranking with a market capitalisation of $111.05 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at $95.5 billion.

Deutsche Börse occupies the third position with a valuation of around $65 billion, while London Stock Exchange Group ranks fourth at approximately $60.3 billion.

NSE follows in fifth place at $59.7 billion, ahead of HKEX and Nasdaq. The ranking is based on the market capitalisation of the exchange operators themselves, rather than the combined market value of companies listed on their respective platforms.

NSE made its long-awaited stock market debut on the BSE on September 24. Its shares listed at Rs 1,800, a premium of 0.84% over the issue price of Rs 1,785, before touching Rs 1,876.70 during the trading session.

The exchange's Rs 22,561-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.69 times during the September 17-21 bidding period. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), allowing existing shareholders to offload their stakes.

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Established in 1992, NSE began operations in 1994 as India's first electronic stock exchange. It offers trading, clearing and settlement services across equities, debt, currencies, commodities and derivatives.

The exchange also has a good presence in global derivatives markets. According to the Futures Industry Association, as cited by NSE, it was the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume in 2025.

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