Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, November 20. The hosts will look to extend their unbeaten start to the season, while Mumbai City will be aiming to register their first victory of the campaign.

Bengaluru FC have collected 10 points from their opening four matches and are currently third in the league standings. Pep Muñoz's side have recorded three wins and one draw so far.

They began their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi before beating Chennaiyin FC 2-0. A 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC followed, while they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over FC Goa in their most recent outing.

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Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to the season. The Islanders are 11th in the standings with two points from four matches and are yet to register a win. They have recorded two draws and two defeats so far.

Mumbai City have also appointed Ashvir Singh Johal as their new head coach following the departure of Manolo Marquez. The Islanders will hope the change in leadership helps them turn their campaign around. They have also strengthened their attack with the signing of Slovenian striker Luka Majcen, who will be looking to make an impact.

Bengaluru FC will be without Suresh Singh Wangjam, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, Mihailo Perović and Ricky Meetei due to injuries. Mumbai City's Wilmar Gil has returned to training, but his availability for the match remains uncertain.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City hold the advantage with 10 victories, while Bengaluru FC have won seven matches. The remaining three encounters have ended in draws.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Date & Time

The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Friday, November 20. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Venue

The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 20

Bengaluru FC: 7

Mumbai City FC: 10

Draws: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Menno Koch, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh; Manuel De Iriondo, Lalremtluanga Fanai; Ryan Williams, Borja Martinez, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri.

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): Ashish Sibi (GK); Akash Mishra, Lazar Cirkovic, Carlos Delgado, Valpuia; Puipuia, Sergio Llamas; Noufal P.N., Hadrian Dos Santos, Brandon Fernandes; Luka Majcen.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Football fans can also watch the match live for free on the official MG ISL YouTube channel.

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