Gautam Gambhir's childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj has dismissed allegations of a religious angle behind Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Bharadwaj said the decision was based entirely on cricketing requirements and team combination, adding that Gambhir had always supported the Indian pacer and held no personal grudges against any player.



His remarks came after Congress MP Imran Masood questioned Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the opening Test in Wellington, suggesting that the pacer's name could have been a reason behind his omission despite his performances.

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Siraj, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with 43 wickets, was left out of the playing XI on Thursday. His omission sparked questions over the team management's selection strategy, particularly given his performances in Test cricket.



India opted for Anshul Kamboj in their pace-heavy combination, with the youngster featuring alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. The experienced Siraj was named among the reserves.

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Sanjay Bharadwaj Rejects Religious Angle In Siraj's Omission

Speaking to IANS, Bharadwaj strongly rejected suggestions that religion had played any role in Siraj's omission from the playing XI.

"This is baseless. There is no Hindu-Muslim angle in the Indian cricket team. Everyone is Indian and represents the nation. Gautam Gambhir has always supported Mohammed Siraj, and if Siraj is not part of the playing XI, it is purely because of the team's requirements. Selection depends on the team's combination, players' positions, and their performances.

He added that selection decisions were based on the team's combination, players' positions and performances.

Gambhir does not hold personal grudges against anyone. His priority is to build a strong team with the right combination. Even the BCCI does not believe in or promote any Hindu-Muslim divide. Such allegations are completely baseless," Bharadwaj told IANS.

Bharadwaj's comments came after Congress MP Imran Masood raised questions over Siraj's exclusion, suggesting that the pacer's name could have influenced the decision.

"His name is Siraj, isn't that reason enough? If he is performing and still not getting selected, what else could be the reason behind it? This alone can be the reason; there can be no other reason besides this," Masood said.

Why Mohammed Siraj Was Dropped From India's Playing XI

Siraj's omission was a major talking point after India announced their playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The Indian team management went with a four-pronged pace attack featuring Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Kamboj. Siraj, despite being India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle, did not make the cut.

ALSO READ: India Coach Defends Mohammed Siraj's Snub, Explains Why Team Management Dropped Him

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the selection, saying the team management had picked what it considered the best possible combination for the entire five-day contest.

Kotak also explained that the team had considered the conditions and the opposition while finalising the bowling combination.

Siraj's exclusion has continued to draw attention, with questions being raised about India's decision to leave out one of their most successful fast bowlers in the current WTC cycle.

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