Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington has raised several eyebrows in the cricket fraternity, with two former India captains, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin, questioning the team management's decision.

Despite India opting for a four-man pace attack for the series opener at the Basin Reserve, Siraj was overlooked in favour of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna.

The decision did not go down well with Gavaskar, who expressed his surprise and said the experienced pacer had "never let India down".

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Azharuddin also voiced his disappointment, insisting that Siraj deserved better consideration for his performances, particularly when India needed him in Bumrah's absence.

Speaking on Sony Sports during the pre-match show, Gavaskar said he was surprised by Siraj's omission, especially considering his recent performances and bowling rhythm.

The former India captain also questioned whether the pacer had done anything wrong to lose his place in the playing XI.

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar said after the toss.

"Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," he added.

Siraj's omission has attracted attention, particularly after his contribution to India's 3-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand. The pacer featured in the fifth and final ODI last week and impressed with his performance.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin also expressed his disappointment over the decision, highlighting Siraj's contributions whenever the team needed him in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah's absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country.

While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves," Mohammad Azharuddin wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris offered a different perspective on Anshul Kamboj's selection ahead of Siraj.

He highlighted Kamboj's pace, accuracy and ability to generate seam movement, suggesting that the conditions at the Basin Reserve could work in the youngster's favour.

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"Anshul Kamboj was in the one-dayer in Auckland. He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat hard. He is accurate and gets a little bit of seam movement. And I think that's the reason why he has been picked ahead of Siraj. I know what Siraj has done for India,Styris said.

"He should be disappointed. It is a green pitch and it will move. I think Kamboj, on this pitch, could be a very good selection," he added.

India's decision to leave out Siraj has therefore become one of the major talking points surrounding the Wellington Test, with Gavaskar and Azharuddin both questioning the call while wishing the selected pace attack well.

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