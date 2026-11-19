An investment of Rs 1 lakh in PG Electroplast in 2019 would have grown to around Rs 1.18 crore by November 2026, delivering a return of nearly 118 times. The consumer electronics manufacturer, once a relatively small player, has grown into a company with a market capitalisation of over Rs 16,000 crore, driven by an expanding product portfolio, increased manufacturing capacity and strong revenue growth.

From Plastic Moulding To Consumer Durables

Established in 2003, PG Electroplast operates as an electronic manufacturing services provider, they offer services ranging from original design manufacturing, original equipment manufacturing, and plastic injection moulding. Over the years, the company has expanded beyond plastic components into finished consumer durables, including room air conditioners, washing machines, and air coolers.

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Its manufacturing footprint has also expanded to 11 units across Greater Noida, Ahmednagar, Bhiwadi, and Roorkee, with more than 10,000 employees and over 70 Indian and international brands as customers.

PG Electroplast's transformation has been about more than just scaling up its manufacturing operations. The company has steadily moved towards higher-value product manufacturing, expanding from plastic moulding and components into finished consumer appliances.

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From A Rs 508 Crore Business To A Rs 5,288 Crore Company

PG Electroplast's multibagger journey came along with solid growth in the business and financial performance. In FY19, the company reported operating revenue of Rs 508.4 crore, Ebitda of Rs 33.9 crore, and net profit of Rs 10 crore. By FY26, revenue had increased more than ten-fold, while net profit jumped more than 19 times.

Financials FY19 FY26 Operating revenue Rs 508.4 crore Rs 5,288 crore Ebitda Rs 33.9 crore Rs 441.8 crore Net profit Rs 10 crore Rs 193.6 crore

The growth momentum continued in the September quarter of fiscal 2027. PG Electroplast reported consolidated revenue of Rs 933.88 crore, up 42.5% from Rs 655.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda increased 54.8% to Rs 69.14 crore, while net profit jumped 395.2% to Rs 13.67 crore.

New Manufacturing Capacity To Drive Next Phase

Capacity expansion remains central to the company's growth strategy. Its new washing machine manufacturing facility at the DMIC campus in Greater Noida has come online, with an annual capacity of 1.8 million units.

A new plastic components and air coolers facility at Salarpur, Bhiwadi, has also become operational and is expected to contribute from the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

Also Read: PG Electroplast Q2: Net Profit Jumps Multifold, EBITDA Nearly Doubles

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