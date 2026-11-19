India's proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments faces resistance from users, but the opposition is not directed at introducing charges altogether.

A nationwide survey by LocalCircles found that 76% of respondents reject the government's proposed flat 0.4% MDR on merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.

However, most favour an alternative pricing structure rather than keeping every transaction free.

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The survey collected 19,447 responses from UPI users across 321 districts. Only 12% supported the proposed flat 0.4% charge for all eligible merchants, while another 12% were undecided.

The largest group, representing 44% of respondents, wanted a lower MDR applied to all merchants. Another 32% preferred charging large corporate merchants at 0.4%, while smaller businesses pay an annual subscription fee.

Together, these findings suggest that 88% of respondents favour some form of merchant charge, but want the pricing structure redesigned.

Why Are UPI Users Opposing The 0.4% MDR?

The government's notified framework proposes a 0.4% MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000, subject to a maximum charge of Rs 300. Small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh monthly through UPI QR codes are exempt.

The concern centres on applying the same percentage to businesses of different sizes. Under this structure, a neighbourhood retailer crossing the monthly receipt threshold faces the same rate as a large retail chain.

The survey also highlights how much transaction value the proposed charge could cover. NPCI data for August 2026 shows that payments above Rs 2,000 accounted for only around 4% of merchant transaction volumes but nearly 67% of their total value.

It means a relatively small share of transactions carries a substantial portion of the potential MDR burden.

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UPI MDR Rollout Remains Uncertain

The MDR framework was originally scheduled to take effect on October 15 but was put on hold shortly before implementation. Reports have indicated that the rollout could face further delays, although no revised date has been officially confirmed.

Merchant resistance is another concern. A previous LocalCircles survey found that only 17% of merchants were willing to absorb a 0.4% MDR. Separately, just 14% of UPI users said they would continue using UPI if merchants passed the charge on to them.

The government and payments industry have argued that MDR revenue could help fund UPI infrastructure and operating costs. However, the survey raises questions about whether a uniform rate is the right solution.

LocalCircles has urged the government to use the delay to reconsider the pricing model, publish the cost calculations behind the proposed rate and introduce a structure that protects smaller merchants while ensuring sustainable funding for UPI.

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