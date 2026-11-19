The rollout of the revised merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions could face a further delay, with the government yet to finalise an implementation date amid concerns over merchant opposition and the upcoming assembly elections, according to people familiar with the matter.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had earlier deferred the implementation until after Diwali, citing the festive season. The revised framework was originally scheduled to take effect from October 15, 2026, but the payments body said the new date would be announced separately.

Discussions between the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NPCI have yet to produce a breakthrough on the revised timeline, according to sources. Industry participants expect the government to take a decision only after identifying a suitable window for implementation.

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The upcoming assembly election cycle has added to the uncertainty, with a further postponement beyond the Uttar Pradesh polls also being considered, sources told NDTV Profit.

Rollout Remains Uncertain

The UPI and Services Steering Committee decided on October 13 to defer the revised MDR framework until after Diwali, keeping the festive season in mind, according to an NPCI statement last month.

The decision gave merchants and payment service providers more time before the revised charges came into effect. However, the implementation date remains uncertain as discussions between the government, RBI and NPCI continue.

Which Payments Attract MDR?

Under the revised framework, select merchant categories, including railways, telecom services, insurance and fuel, will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5 on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

Large merchant payments exceeding Rs 2,000 will attract a charge of 0.4%, capped at Rs 300, under the framework outlined earlier by NPCI.

The changes are expected to affect only a small share of UPI transactions. Around 4% of merchant transactions are expected to fall within the framework, while more than 95% of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions will remain outside it.

Small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) model will continue to pay zero MDR.

Impact On UPI Users

Individual users will not face a monthly quota or cap on free UPI transactions. Payments covered by the existing free framework will continue without an MDR charge.

Banks have also been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass MDR costs on to customers. Consumers are therefore not expected to pay an additional charge for UPI transactions under the revised framework.

The new structure will allocate 5% of total MDR collections to a dedicated fund to support UPI acceptance among small merchants.

MDR revenue will be shared among participants in the UPI ecosystem and is expected to support the expansion of the payment system, cybersecurity and innovation. The revised rates are also expected to remain lower than the charges applicable to cards and digital wallets.

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