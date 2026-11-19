In its investor day, PhysicsWallah Ltd. outlined its ambition to build an online-first education platform, targeting revenue of Rs 9,000 crore- 10,00 crore by FY30, implying a consolidated revenue CAGR of at least 25% over FY27-30. The company is targeting an EBITDA margin of over 20% by FY30, with online expected to contribute nearly two-thirds of revenue and offline the remaining one-third, compared with ~52:48 mix in FY26. The strategy is centered on scaling the existing online engine, expanding into adjacent learner categories, improving offline profitability, and developing AI-led products.

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Motilal Oswal Report

In its investor day, PhysicsWallah Ltd. outlined its ambition to build an online-first education platform, targeting revenue of Rs 9,000 crore- 10,00 crore by FY30, implying a consolidated revenue CAGR of at least 25% over FY27-30. The company is targeting an EBITDA margin of over 20% by FY30, with online expected to contribute nearly two-thirds of revenue and offline the remaining one-third, compared with ~52:48 mix in FY26.

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The strategy is centered on scaling the existing online engine, expanding into adjacent learner categories, improving offline profitability, and developing AI-led products.

Accordingly brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes the edtech's ambition is underpinned by a large underpenetrated market, established online distribution, and improving operating leverage.

However, execution will hinge on sustaining over 25% growth, diversifying beyond core test preparation, monetising newer initiatives, and improving offline returns.

The brokerage expects PhysicsWallah to deliver consolidated pre-Ind AS EBITDA of Rs 2,080 crore by FY30, implying an FY30E EV/EBITDA multiple of ~20x.

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Motilal Oswal believes, this offers an attractive entry point, with a compelling risk-reward at current valuations.

The brokerage values PhysicsWallah on an SoTP basis, assigning 50 times FY28E EV/EBITDA to the online business and 15 times to the offline business, arriving at a target price of Rs 200 and reiterate Buy rating, implying a potential upside o

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