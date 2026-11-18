After gaining for two consecutive sessions, Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, fell on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, where stocks declined despite Nvidia reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 results.

The BSE Sensex opened at 82,376.56, against its previous close of 82,532.19. The Nifty 50 started the session at 25,323.15, compared with its previous close of 25,387.40.

Among individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement and M&M were the top gainers, while TCS, Titan and Bajaj Finserv dropped in trade.

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Broader markets mirrored benchmarks. Nifty Mid Cap 100 index slipped 0.43%, while Nifty Small Cap fell 0.01%.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal and Consumer Durables were the top drag. On the flipside, Pharma, Healthcare and Media indices gained.

Global Cues

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.47%, reversing earlier gains, even as the country reported a sharp 20.5% rise in exports last month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.48%, while mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.19%. South Korea's Kospi, however, rose 0.8%, supported by gains in chip stocks following Nvidia's earnings beat.

READ | Asian Markets Today: Kospi Jumps 3% As Nvidia's $115.8 Billion Revenue Reignites AI Trade; Japan Exports Hit Record High

Shares of Nvidia jumped 4% in extended trading after the chipmaker reported Q3 profit and revenue above analysts' estimates. The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, projecting a 75% year-on-year increase.

Overnight, all three major US indices ended lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.03%. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.74%.

Investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings and weighed leadership uncertainty at the chipmaker following Jensen Huang's exit as CEO. Weakness across technology and AI stocks also added to the pressure.

Oil Prices Today

Oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday, with Brent crude trading around $93 a barrel. Concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East were outweighed by expectations of higher global supplies.

Brent crude was down 0.5% at $92.64 a barrel at last check.

READ | Oil Prices Today: Brent Hovers Near $93 Despite Hormuz Attacks, Why Supply Glut Is Keeping Bulls In Check

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