The brokerage expect textile sector to sustain its outperformance, with over 15% growth and gradual margin recovery for fabric/apparel/home textile players. In contrast, margins for spinning players are expected to normalise as cotton yarn spreads revert to normal levels. Key monitorable include cotton prices, freight and fuel costs, and order flows from the US and Europe. Motilal Oswal expects its coverage universe to grow 17%, 31%, and 52%, respectively, over FY26-28. Accordingly, the brokerage has assigned ~15% premium to the mean price/earning multiple. Gokaldas Export, Pearl Global, and Arvind from the apparel space and Indo Count Industries from the home textile space are Motilal Oswal's preferred stocks.

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Motilal Oswal Report

In this report brokerage firm Motilal Oswal highlights that the textile sector in Q2 FY27 delivered ~26% YoY growth, supported by higher order execution and demand recovery.

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The brokerage expect the sector to sustain its outperformance, with over 15% growth and gradual margin recovery for fabric/apparel/home textile players. In contrast, margins for spinning players are expected to normalise as cotton yarn spreads revert to normal levels.

Key monitorable include cotton prices, freight and fuel costs, and order flows from the US and Europe.

Motilal Oswal expects its coverage universe to grow 17%, 31%, and 52%, respectively, over FY26-28. Accordingly, the brokerage has assigned ~15% premium to the mean price/earning multiple.

Gokaldas Export, Pearl Global, and Arvind from the apparel space and Indo Count Industries from the home textile space are Motilal Oswal's preferred stocks.

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Stock wise rating and target price

Gokaldas Exports tops Motilal Oswal's list with potential upside of up to 40% from the reports current price of Rs 714 . The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,000, followed by Arvind Textile and Pearl Global with 31% and 17% respectively.

In home textile space Indo Count Industries gets a target price of Rs 635, implying a potential upside of up to 15% from the reports market price of Rs 550.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Textile.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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