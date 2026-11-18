Crystal Crop Protection has set the IPO price band in the range of Rs 259 to 272 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for its Rs 455.5 crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 354.8 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 100.7 crore. Founded in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection is an agrochemical and agricultural solutions company with businesses spanning crop protection products, natural crop solutions and seeds. The company has a portfolio of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, bio-stimulants, micronutrients and hybrid seeds.

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Anand Rathi Report

1. IPO Date

The IPO of Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. opens for subscription on November 18, 2026, and closes on November 20, 2026.

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2. Price band

The company has set the IPO price band in the range of Rs 259 to 272 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

3. IPO size

The public issue aggregates to Rs 455.5 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 354.8 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 100.7 crore.

4. Minimum investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 55 shares, translating to an investment of about Rs 14,960 at the upper price band.

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5. BRLM

The book-running lead managers are IIFL Capital Services, DAM Capital Advisors, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. The registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd.

6. What does Crystal Crop Protection do?

Founded in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection is an agrochemical and agricultural solutions company with businesses spanning crop protection products, natural crop solutions and seeds. The company has a portfolio of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, bio-stimulants, micronutrients and hybrid seeds.

7. Objectives of the issue

The company plans to utilize IPO proceeds towards:

Repayment/prepayment of borrowings.

Investment in subsidiary Saffire Crop Private Ltd for debt repayment.

Funding inorganic growth opportunities, acquisitions and strategic initiatives.

General corporate purposes.

8. Financial performance

Crystal Crop's revenue from operations increased from Rs 2,230 crore in FY24 to Rs 3,152 crore in FY26, while PAT rose from Rs 87.2 crore to Rs 144.9 crore over the same period. EBITDA margin expanded from 9.4% in FY24 to 14.5% in FY26.

9. peer comparison

Listed peers include Sumitomo Chemical India, Bayer Crop Science, Rallis India, Dhanuka Agritech and Kaveri Seeds.

10. Key growth drivers and strategies

The company's growth strategy revolves around:

Strengthening R&D and proprietary product development.

Expanding branded crop-protection and seed businesses.

Strategic collaborations with companies such as Bayer and Corteva.

Capacity expansion and backward integration.

Pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions.

10. Key risks to watch

Major risks include:

Ongoing regulatory and legal proceedings involving the company and promoters.

Dependence on the domestic agricultural market.

Cyclical business linked to monsoons, weather patterns and pest incidence.

Regulatory approvals required for new products.

Integration risks from future acquisitions.

BRLMs and Registrar.

Brokerage View

Shivam Gupta of Anand Rathi has assigned a 'Subscribe - Long Term' rating, citing the company's strong R&D capabilities, diversified portfolio and integrated business model, while noting that the IPO appears fully priced at current valuations.

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