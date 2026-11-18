The recent rally in Indian IT stocks may face a fresh test, with unfavourable currency movements threatening to squeeze margins over the second half of the financial year, analysts said.

HSBC analysts Yogesh Aggarwal, Prateek Maheshwari and Sagar Desai estimate that currency fluctuations could create a cumulative 75-100 basis-point headwind to margins in the third and fourth quarters, adding to the pressure from an already seasonally weak December quarter.

The Indian rupee has appreciated 1.4% on an average basis and 2.3% on a spot basis relative to the second-quarter average. But the pressure is not limited to the rupee-dollar movement. The US dollar has also strengthened against currencies such as the British pound and the euro, creating an additional source of margin risk for Indian IT services companies.

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“INR and cross-currencies are both less favourable in 3Q than in 2Q and pose near-term margin risk,” the analysts said.

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HSBC noted that the third quarter is seasonally weak for IT services companies, and currency headwinds could further augment the margin pressure. The brokerage cautioned that the impact on reported revenue is often overlooked by the market, which tends to focus primarily on constant-currency growth.

However, the margin impact could lead to a negative surprise if currency movements are not adequately factored into expectations.

Cross-Currency Exposure Could Set Companies Apart

While the impact of the rupee-dollar movement may be broadly comparable across companies, the effect of cross-currency fluctuations is likely to vary depending on the geographical composition of their revenues and costs.

For its sensitivity assessment, HSBC assumes that 50-55% of costs are denominated in US dollars and 30-35% in Indian rupees. Companies with greater exposure to European markets could face a relatively higher impact, given the movement of the dollar against the euro and the pound.

The analysts said cross-currency exposure should therefore be considered alongside direct INR-USD sensitivity when assessing near-term margin risks across the sector.

IT Stocks Have Re-Rated 20%, But FY28 Growth Is Key

Despite the near-term currency risks, Indian IT stocks have already staged a notable recovery. HSBC said IT stocks have re-rated by around 20% from their lows, but believes the outlook for FY28 growth will be crucial in determining whether the rally has further room to run.

The brokerage maintains a tactical rather than structural investment thesis for large-cap IT services stocks, citing expectations of mid-single-digit long-term earnings growth.

“We view large-cap IT services stocks as tactical opportunities rather than structural compounders,” the analysts said.

HSBC believes fair value for the IT sector is closer to 16-17 times price-to-earnings, factoring in mid- to low-single-digit US dollar revenue growth.

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