Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner Lalit Modi has rejected suggestions that he left India to evade legal proceedings, claiming that he decided to move out of the country in 2010 following "credible threats" to his life.

He claimed that at the time of his departure from India, no FIR had been registered against him.

"I left India in 2010 because of credible threats to my life from the underworld, three days after my armed police protection was withdrawn without notice. At the time of my departure, no FIR existed against me," Modi said in a statement posted on 'X'.

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"In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, the Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police confirmed that my security protection had been provided on the basis of intelligence received from central agencies concerning threats to my life," Modi claimed.

"When my Indian passport was subsequently cancelled at the instance of the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi High Court examined the circumstances, set aside the revocation in 2014 and restored my passport."

He threatened legal action against Indian media organisations over what he termed "false and defamatory reports" about his departure from India.

"A section of the Indian media has portrayed my acquisition of British citizenship as the development of someone who fled allegations and whom India is now attempting to bring back. The entire premise of such reporting is false," Modi said.

"I intend to pursue appropriate legal remedies against false and defamatory reports in all jurisdictions available to me."

Modi claimed that no chargesheet had been filed against him in any court in India in more than 16 years.

"No criminal prosecution concerning these matters has been launched against me in any Indian court. An FIR was registered in Chennai in October 2010 following a complaint by N Srinivasan, then Secretary of the BCCI.

"I maintain that the complaint was an act of vendetta intended to remove me from IPL, following my opposition to Mr Srinivasan's conflict of interest arising from his simultaneous positions as a BCCI office-bearer, member of the IPL Governing Council and owner of Chennai Super Kings," Modi said.

"In January 2015, the Supreme Court held that Mr Srinivasan suffered from a conflict of interest and was disqualified from holding office in the BCCI."

He rejected speculation about his extradition, and argued that the process concerns individuals facing criminal proceedings or those convicted of offences. He maintained that neither condition applied to him.

"Interpol has confirmed in writing that it holds no records of criminal diffusions or alert notices against me."

Regarding his British citizenship, Modi wrote, "The United Kingdom has been my home since 2010. British authorities granted me leave to remain many years ago after examining my circumstances in full.

"I subsequently applied for British citizenship, completed the established legal process and received approval from the Home Office in July 2026. I have never sought immunity of any kind, nor do I need it," Modi said.

"I am proud of my British citizenship and grateful to the United Kingdom, which has been my home for more than sixteen years."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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