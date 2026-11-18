Actor Indira Krishnan shared a heartwarming memory through a photograph featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor and Naresh Malhotra, father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside the photograph, Krishnan penned an emotional note expressing her admiration for Ranbir. She described him as an actor who had reached remarkable heights in his career but remained grounded.

"I call him the Supreme age actor whose touched zenith and yet holds himself grounded," she wrote about the actor. She also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to work with Ranbir in Ramayana. She revealed how the actor made her feel special by asking her for a selfie on the first day of shooting. "I remember Rk asking me let's hv a selfie ..he made me feel extraordinary that day," she wrote in her post.

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Krishnan also penned words of appreciation for Naresh Malhotra in the post, describing him as an experienced yet humble person who was always willing to listen to others. She thanked him for his kindness and referred to his heart as 'pure gold.' She stated in her note,"The gentleman in the centre is Nareshji ,namitjis dad a father figure with so much experience and yet decides to hear everyone so humbly..Thank u nareshji for ur heart is pure gold."

Indira Krishnan and Ranbir Kapoor have previously worked together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film, Animal, in which she played the role of his mother. The two have now reunited for the Hindu mythology epic Ramayana, with Krishnan playing Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Rama, who is being portrayed by Kapoor.

In an earlier interview with the Indian Express, Krishnan spoke about her equation with Kapoor, describing him as naturally shy but warm and considerate. She revealed that Ranbir had encouraged her to take up better roles.

Krishnan also spoke about Ranbir's transformation from the flamboyant and aggressive Ranvijay in Animal to the composed and dignified Lord Rama in Ramayana. She highlighted the actor's discipline during the film's shooting, including his fitness routine, dietary choices and punctuality.

She also recalled an emotional scene in the movie in which Rama visits Kaushalya before leaving for exile. Director Nitesh Tiwari reportedly asked her to perform the scene without glycerine, relying entirely on her expressions. After the scene was shot, Ranbir complimented her, telling her that she had stolen the show.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, among others.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: Nitesh Tiwari Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore In India

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