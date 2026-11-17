Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has crossed the Rs 800-crore mark in net collections at the Indian box office as the magnum opus continues its strong run in second week.

Box Office Collection Day 13

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has earned Rs 16.76 crore in India on Tuesday so far, with the film currently running across 16,165 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 809.36 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 967.03 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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On Day 13, the Hindi version led the collection with Rs 13.15 crore from 13,399 shows. Kannada followed with Rs 1.39 crore from 688 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.19 crore from 904 shows, while Telugu added Rs 1.03 crore from 1,174 shows.

The film has also recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,437.25 crore to date, as of Day 12.

Ramayana Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. The film picked up on Day 3 with Rs 69.80 crore before dropping to Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Day 5 saw a big jump, with the film earning Rs 107.50 crore. It then collected Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, Ramayana earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. Collections fell to Rs 32 crore on Day 12, while Day 13 has added Rs 16.76 crore so far.

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About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya,and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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