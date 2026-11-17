Mookuthi Amman 2 is holding its ground at the box office as its theatrical run continues, with the Nayanthara-led fantasy comedy still drawing audiences to cinemas.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

The Tamil film has earned Rs 24 lakh in India net on Day 12 so far. The film is running across 550 shows and has recorded 14% overall occupancy, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 20.73 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 23.94 crore, with the final collection awaited.

On Day 12, Mookuthi Amman 2 had 14.27% overall occupancy. Morning shows saw 9.55% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 15.91%. Evening and night data is yet to be updated.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | First Tamil Song At Grammys: Devan Ekambaram, Susha Get Nominated For Varuvaaiy

Mookuthi Amman 2 Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1 and rose to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. It saw a bigger jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4, its highest single-day collection so far. The film then collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 17.93 crore.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 47 lakh on Day 8. It saw a rise over the weekend, collecting Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10. The collection dropped to Rs 36 lakh on Day 11, while Day 12 has earned Rs 24 lakh so far.

All About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. The story centres on a queen who gives up her life to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman later returns to protect the child and faces a mysterious woman linked to a new evil force.

The film brings together elements of mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller. Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has written the dialogues.

The cast features Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath alongside Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman 2 released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

ALSO READ | Call Me Bae Season 2 Release Date: Ananya Panday's Show To Return On December 17

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.