Devan Ekambaram and Susha have earned a Grammy nomination for Varuvaaiy.

Indo-American singer and musician Devan Ekambaram's Varuvaaiy, featuring singer Susha, has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards. The song is a Krishna bhajan based on the work of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathiar, written more than 100 years ago.

The nomination is also a first for a Tamil song at the Grammys. Devan was in Chennai, praying at a Shivyan temple when he received the news.

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"Now, I am more terrified with the company – Shakira and Burna Boy, Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams and Rosalía, all multi-time winners. I was praying in a Shivyan temple in Chennai and the minute we got nominated people started pinging me and I got 15 congratulations at once. I did puja-archana and let the news sync in," Devan Ekambaram said about the nomination, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Susha was at a studio recording shoot when she switched on her phone and saw hundreds of congratulatory messages.

Talking about the Grammy nomination, Susha said, “It's still taking time to sink in, as every musician's biggest dream is to go to the Grammys. So obviously, I'm really excited and thanks to Devan for putting this really cool collaboration together. I have a lot of projects and stuff lined up, but obviously this is too exciting and now I'm basically gonna plan the rest of the year around this.”

The title Varuvaaiy means “Krishna, won't you come to me!”

Devan Ekambaram on working with Susha

This is Devan's first individual Grammy nomination. He has previously been part of four Grammy projects, including as co-producer on Charu Suri's Shayan and through three projects with Ricky Kej.

For Varuvaaiy, Devan composed and produced the song, combining Indian classical elements with modern music, while Susha provided the vocals.

Explaining how the song came together, Devan said, “I wanted to record in Raag Bardiya, but she suggested doing it in Raag Des and I recorded her voice and then made everything around her singing and added my vocals and arrangements. I would love to do a Hindi version of this if I get a proper translation.”

Devan and Susha's Bollywood plans

Devan, based in Chennai, has worked on over 500 soundtracks and collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. He also sang O Maria in Dil Hi Dil Mein (2000). He is married to Usha, a Bengaluru native, and has two sons.

Susha has learned Carnatic music from her mother and grandmother since she was five. She has performed professionally since 13 and says she has been doing so for 25 years. Her first indie album, Love Language, took 10 years to make and features musicians from Brazil, New York, the Czech Republic, Europe and India.

Susha lives in Chennai with filmmaker, visual design artist and musician Gowrishankar V. She also sang I Am A Cool Cat with Shaan in 16 December (2002). Both singers hope the recognition will “open doors in Bollywood, irrespective of the language barrier.”

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