Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Robert Pattinson will play the next James Bond, marking a new chapter for the iconic fictional spy. As the actor prepares to take on one of cinema's most celebrated roles, it is interesting to look back at what former 007 Pierce Brosnan once said about him.

Brosnan compared Pattinson's career in 2010 to his own 16 years ago, drawing parallels between the actor's Twilight fame and his experience playing James Bond.

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Why Pierce Brosnan Compared Robert Pattinson To Himself

In 2010, Pierce Brosnan and Robert Pattinson shared screen space in the film Remember Me, in which Brosnan played Robert's father. At the time, Pattinson was enjoying massive global popularity following the success of the Twilight franchise. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was released later that year, followed by Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in 2011 and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in 2012.

During an interview, while promoting Remember Me, Brosnan spoke about watching his young co-star navigate the sudden fame and attention that came with Twilight.

Praising the way Pattinson handled the pressure, the former James Bond actor said, “With Robert Pattinson, I have watched this young lad really acquit himself very gracefully. He's doing all right with the pressure. He knows what to do and how to do it. It's a bit overwhelming for him at times. I mean, he really did enter into the vortex of fame with the speed of a flame. So, I think he's got it in control.”

Brosnan saw similarities between Pattinson's career at the time and his own experience after being cast as James Bond.

Reflecting on how playing the iconic spy had changed his life and career, he said, “Being in certain films can change you. It's just like going into Bond. You know that you're going to be branded for life. It's a small club of men that have played the role, and you know what you have to do to redefine yourself, to stay alive as an actor, to find the roles. To live an actor's life, you've got to be tough as old boots.”

Pierce Brosnan's Funny Memory From The Remember Me Set

During the same interview, the veteran actor also recalled a humorous memory from the Remember Me shoot on the streets of New York. He revealed that while Pattinson's trailer was surrounded by thousands of screaming teenage fans, his own trailer was relatively quiet.

Recalling the experience, he said, “It was interesting being on the streets of New York, and his wee caravan was down on one end of the street surrounded by three thousand screaming teenagers, and I was quietly sitting in my caravan down on the other end of the street with a few mothers and lovely ladies. There was just one or two down my side. That was interesting.”

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Brosnan also shared how a group of schoolchildren once referred to him as the “old James Bond” while he was preparing for a scene. He recounted, “It was very quiet, thank God. There was one day I was getting ready for a scene and we were by a school that was being let out. I heard all these little nippers going by and asking, ‘Who's in there? Who's in there?' And I heard one of them answer, ‘Ah, that's the old James Bond.'”

“So, you tell yourself, ‘Okay. Fair enough. That's what happens. That's the glory and the grace of life,'” he added.

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