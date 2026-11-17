Karan Johar has brought back the nostalgia of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with a new teaser featuring Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The two actors are seen recreating the looks of their much-loved characters from the 2001 film.

Karan Johar teases Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan reunion

The teaser opens with Kareena in her Poo-inspired look. She applies lipstick and then picks up her heels and sunglasses, bringing back the style associated with her character. Hrithik is seen getting ready in a black jacket, similar to the look of Rohan Raichand.

You Are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays in the background. Karan shared the video on social media with the caption, "Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti… ❤"

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The video has also renewed interest in seeing Kareena and Hrithik together in a film. Several fans asked for the pair to reunite on the big screen.

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Is the teaser for an advertisement?

The video appears to be linked to an advertisement. Karan Johar tagged an online home-rental marketplace in his post, although no official details about the campaign have been revealed yet.

The teaser does not reveal the complete concept. It ends with the date November 19, 2026, which could bring more details about the campaign or the collaboration.

Kareena and Hrithik's K3G characters

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001 and was directed by Karan Johar. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

The film follows the Raichand family and the conflict that separates them. Rahul, the adopted son of Yash Raichand, marries Anjali despite his father's opposition. The decision leads to a split in the family, with Rahul and Anjali moving away.

Hrithik played Rohan Raichand, Rahul's younger brother, who is fondly known as Laddoo. Rohan later returns home and tries to bring his family back together. Kareena played Pooja Sharma, or Poo, Anjali's younger sister.

Poo eventually falls in love with Rohan, giving the film a romantic track alongside its family story. The film's music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava. Yash Johar produced the film under Dharma Productions.

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