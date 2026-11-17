US authorities have been probing Megaspeed, the company Alice Huang represented and worked for, since 2024 for export control violations, according to new information released to the public by the US Commerce Department and Justice Department on Wednesday.

"After identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of potential ​sensitive semiconductor diversion, the Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential ⁠export control violations," the two departments said in a joint statement.

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Investigators from the Commerce Deparment made a request for Nvidia's records in May 2025. The records were for direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed and in June 2025. The AI chipmaker then put the cloud computing firm on its "no sell" list, as per the data.

Alice Huang was suspected to be a spy for the Chinese government by US authorities. Huang reportedly had an extra-martial affair with the then Nvidia CEO (chief exeuctive officer) Jensen Huang. The Nvidia co-founder confirmed his infidelity but did not name the person he had engaged in the aformentioned unfaithfulness with.

Jensen Huang tendered his resignation from the company on Nov. 12, after the firm saw a sharp selloff of its shares, post the scandal being widely reported by news outlets.

He had added that the company was undertaking an investigation to see if confidential information was compromised.

US authorities are still in the midst of definitively verifying Alice Huang's alleged links to China's State Department. Huang held a senior executive positions within Megaspeed, occupying the position of chief executive, chairperson and one of its prominent heads.

US and Singaporean authorities undertook a joint investigation into Megaspeed via an "on-site, in-person, end-use check" in June 2025. They interviewed Alice Huang who was CEO at the time.

Police found insufficient evidence to charge her with offences linked to suspected false declarations regarding server purchases. However, she was issued a warning for knowingly providing inaccurate information that understated her involvement.

Singapore authorities have also barred her from re-entering the country. In the mean time, investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing, according to the US Ministry of Home Affairs.

Megaspeed on Sunday said Alice ​Huang ​had officially left ​the company on Aug. 30, 2025, ⁠and does not currently hold any ​role at the Singapore-based firm.

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"Megaspeed ​does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," according to a report by Reuters citing the ​company's ​statement.

US authorities suspect that Huang was recrutied by Beijing as an asset rather than being a fully trained operative for the government. Chinese authorities denied claims of using Alice Huang to engage in espionage.

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