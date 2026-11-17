DMK has recently criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the Mekedatu dam dispute, accusing him of relying on rhetoric instead of bringing political parties together to protect the state's interests. The party said the chief minister needed to take a more united approach to an issue that affects millions of people in Tamil Nadu.

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece Murasoli, DMK said Vijay might be used to performing solo roles on screen, but handling the Mekedatu dispute required him to work with other political parties. It also criticised Karnataka's Congress government, particularly Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, for repeatedly pushing the proposed dam project.

"Mekedatu is not a movie but an issue affecting crores of Tamil people," Murasoli said. It accused Vijay of spending the past six months making statements on the issue without taking steps to build a united political front.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Govt Secures Steep Price Cut To Provide Free Bicycles To Students

DMK has urged Vijay to bring all parties on board and build a common position on the dispute. The proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river has remained a point of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with both states at odds over its potential impact on water sharing.

Vijay's Karnataka visit under opposition scrutiny

The DMK's latest remarks also revived questions over Vijay's earlier statement that he had considered visiting Bengaluru to hold discussions with Karnataka over the Cauvery dispute.

On August 7, Vijay had said that he was the one who proposed initiating talks with the neighbouring state, believing that dialogue could offer an opportunity to find a solution.

He had maintained that he was prepared to face criticism or even insults if that helped protect Tamil Nadu's interests.

Explaining his approach, Vijay said he had wondered why neighbouring states could not engage in dialogue when even countries with hostile relations were willing to sit across the table to resolve differences.

ALSO READ : Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams Vijay's TVK Govt After Series Of Murders In Tamil Nadu On Diwali

However, he had also made it clear that there would be no compromise on Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery waters or on opposing the Mekedatu dam proposal.

The DMK has now questioned the outcome of those efforts, with party spokesperson TKS Elangovan asking what purpose Vijay's Karnataka visit had served.

"He doesn't know that there is a Mekedatu issue. He doesn't know whether there is a river called Kaveri in Tamil Nadu. The problem with him is that he went to Karnataka for what? He visited a temple and came back," Elangovan said.

He said the DMK was seeking an all-party meeting to formulate a united position against the proposed dam, stressing that the dispute concerned the interests of the people rather than any particular political party.

Delhi meeting adds to political confrontation

The row intensified after Vijay met Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Delhi on Monday at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love.

Shivakumar defended Karnataka's position, saying the state would abide by the Supreme Court's water-sharing order. "Of course, we are friends. They have their own political problems," he said, referring to the dispute.

He questioned Tamil Nadu's further legal options, saying the Supreme Court's order clearly outlined Karnataka's obligation to release its share of Cauvery water.

The meeting, however, triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, which accused Vijay of failing to raise the Mekedatu issue with Karnataka's Congress leadership.

The AIADMK accused the Chief Minister of betraying the people of Tamil Nadu, arguing that he had prioritised political considerations over the state's interests.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that Vijay's inability to confront Congress leaders reflected his dependence on the party for political support.

"If he has not spoken, then it is a betrayal to Tamil Nadu and the people who voted him to power," Sathyan said, accusing the Chief Minister of placing his position above the state's water rights.

The BJP also criticised Vijay's participation in the Delhi event, with party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan questioning why he had travelled to the national capital without first registering Tamil Nadu's opposition to Karnataka's proposed project.

Why Mekedatu remains a contentious issue

At the centre of the political confrontation is Karnataka's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

Karnataka maintains that the project would help regulate water flows and ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its allocated share under the existing water-sharing arrangement.

Tamil Nadu, however, has consistently opposed the proposal, arguing that a new reservoir would give Karnataka greater control over the river's flow and potentially affect water availability for farmers in the lower riparian state.

Despite the Supreme Court-backed water-sharing formula, Tamil Nadu has accused Karnataka of releasing water only when its reservoirs are full, forcing it to seek judicial intervention during shortages to protect standing crops.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.