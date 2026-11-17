MS Dhoni's decision to call time on his IPL playing career has brought an emotional response from across the cricketing world, with the IPL and rival franchises joining Chennai Super Kings in celebrating the legacy of “Thala”.

Dhoni, who joined CSK in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, will not feature as a player in IPL 2027. Instead, he will take up the role of a mentor, continuing his association with the franchise that he led to five IPL titles.

CSK's announcement described the move as the beginning of a new chapter.

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“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home,” the post read.

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The announcement has also triggered a wave of reactions from fans, players and cricket personalities, many of whom grew up watching the former India captain's trademark finishes, lightning-fast stumpings and famously calm demeanour.

The IPL, meanwhile, paid tribute to Dhoni's extraordinary contribution to the tournament. His career has included five IPL titles as captain, 226 matches as skipper and more than 5,000 runs.

Sharing a picture of ‘Captain Cool' in his iconic number 7 jersey, they wrote, “Dear Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Thanks for making #TATAIPL ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????. We look forward to welcoming Mentor MSD soon.”

While Dhoni's playing days in the IPL have come to an end, his next chapter with CSK is already taking shape. Captain Cool may no longer walk out in yellow, but he isn't walking away from the Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians, who have also won the IPL title five times, paid their tribute to MS Dhoni.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shared a series of pictures featuring MS Dhoni with team RCB to celebrate the moment.

“A journey of nearly two decades & a legacy laden with trophies, iconic moments, last-ball finishes, and a calm that never cracked. For the joy you gave every fan, in every colour, and for the way you carried the game, thank you, Mahi bhai,” the tweet read.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Akshay Chopra

Irrfan Pathan has shared a picture with MS Dhoni and said, “A leader, a finisher, calm and composed under pressure, and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. MS Dhoni, the legacy you have created will be hard to match. Well done, MS! I'm sure your immense experience and knowledge will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers.”

Afghanistan cricketer Ajmal Zadran calls it a “sad day for cricket.”

“Some legends play the game. Some legends become the game. From the first ball to the final chapter, you gave us countless memories, unforgettable victories and a reason to believe. The IPL will never be the same without you MS Dhoni. Thank you for everything, Thala. You will forever be our Captain Cool. Once a legend, always a legend,” wrote CSK fan club.

While Dhoni's playing days in the IPL have come to an end, his next chapter with CSK is already taking shape. Captain Cool may no longer walk out in yellow, but he isn't walking away from the Super Kings.

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