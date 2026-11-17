After years of speculation, MS Dhoni has retired from from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision was announced be his team - the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former Indian captain will mentor CSK in the IPL moving forward.

CSK posted on X praising their former captain as he bids adieu after 19 seasons in the IPL. They called him as "a once-in-a-lifetime player" and praised him for "leading us to glory".

Dhoni played all but two seasons for CSK since the IPL began in 2008. The two seasons in which he didn't play were when the franchise were banned from the IPL in 2016 and 2017 for their alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal.

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Chennai also confirmed Dhoni "takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!"

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Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles, with the latest being in 2023. This is the joint-highest in IPL history along with Mumbai Indians' five titles. Chennai have also appeared in another five finals, making them technically the most-successful team in tournament history.

He also led the franchise to two Champions League Twenty20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

CSK co-owner N Srinivasan shared his thoughts about what Dhoni meant to the franchise.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," Srinivasan said. "Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible."

"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK. It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home," he concluded.

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Another co-owner, Rupa Gurunath, said: "A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is."

"Dhoni is much more than a legend of Chennai Super Kings. What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special. Over the years, he has built a legacy and has given us memories that we will cherish for a lifetime," she continued.

"MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK."

'Thala', as he is popularly known in Chennai, played 17 seasons for the franchise. Dhoni's final season in 2026 was blighted by injury and he didn't play any games, but he was still part of the playing roster.

In total, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches. He retires with an average of 38.3 and a strike rate 137.45. Dhoni scored 24 half-centuries with a highest of 84 not out. He smashed 264 sixes and 375 fours in his whole IPL career.

He brought extraordinary success to the team from Tamil Nadu. Now, the hierarchy will be hoping MS Dhoni brings similar success as a team mentor.

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