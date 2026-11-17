A Punjab Police head constable was allegedly abducted by two masked men on a motorcycle before his body was found with a bullet wound to the head. CCTV footage showing him riding with the two men has given investigators an important lead as they probe the killing in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.
The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Head Constable Vinod Kumar, was posted as a wireless operator at Sujanpur police station and hailed from Krishna Nagar village. He had travelled to Sangrur for official training and was reportedly returning after completing his assignment when the incident took place on November 15.
According to preliminary information reported by NDTV, two masked men on a motorcycle approached Kumar near the Gurdaspur bypass and offered him a lift. He was later seen sitting between the two men on the bike. CCTV footage capturing the journey is now being examined by investigators.
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???? Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men abducting Head Constable Vinod Kumar and allegedly shooting him dead later. ???? Vinod Kumar, a wireless operator posted at Sujanpur police station and a resident of Krishna Nagar village, had gone to Sangrur for training. His body was later found in Gurdaspur. ???? Guru Dokhi Bhagwant, criminals are openly shooting police personnel in the border areas. How are they operating with such impunity while you remain obsessed with 'tari wale baingan'? Is this your idea of law and order? ????वायरल CCTV में साफ है - मुंह बांधे 2 बदमाशों ने हेड कांस्टेबल विनोद कुमार को Kidnap किया और बाद में गोली मार दी! ????थाना सुजानपुर में वायरलेस ऑपरेटर, गांव कृष्णा नगर का विनोद कुमार ट्रेनिंग पर संगरूर गया था, लाश गुरदासपुर में मिली! ????गुरु दोखी भगवंत, अब तक बॉर्डर एरिया में किस तरह अपराधी सरेआम पुलिस मुलाजिमों को गोलियां मार रहे हैं और तुझे तरी वाले बैंगन याद आ रहे हैं, यही है तेरी कानून व्यवस्था? ????ਵਾਇਰਲ CCTV 'ਚ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ - ਮੂੰਹ ਬੰਨ੍ਹੇ 2 ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਹੈੱਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ Kidnap ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ? ????ਥਾਣਾ ਸੁਜਾਨਪੁਰ 'ਚ ਵਾਇਰਲੈੱਸ ਆਪਰੇਟਰ, ਪਿੰਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਨਗਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਿੰਗ 'ਤੇ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਲਾਸ਼ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ 'ਚ ਮਿਲੀ! ???? ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਹੁਣ ਤਕ ਬਾਰਡਰ ਏਰੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾ ਅਪਰਾਧੀ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਤਰੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੈਂਗਣ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਤੇਰੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ? @PunjabPoliceInd @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india @news24tvchannel— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) November 16, 2026
Hours after the alleged abduction, Kumar's body was discovered near Maankaur Bypass along the Amritsar-Pathankot highway in Gurdaspur district. He had sustained a fatal bullet injury to his head, indicating that he was allegedly shot dead after being taken away by the unidentified men.
Following the discovery, police intensified security arrangements across the Pathankot-Gurdaspur belt and launched efforts to identify and trace the suspects. Vehicle checking has been stepped up, particularly for two-wheelers, while personnel have been instructed to stop suspicious masked riders and thoroughly verify their identity cards and antecedents.
The incident has also triggered questions over the security of police personnel in Punjab's border districts, with concerns being raised about the apparent audacity of armed criminals targeting a serving police officer.
The CCTV footage is expected to play an important role in establishing the sequence of events and identifying those involved. Police investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing and establish whether the accused had prior knowledge of the officer's movements.
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Further details regarding the suspects and the circumstances surrounding the murder are awaited.
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