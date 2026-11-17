A Punjab Police head constable was allegedly abducted by two masked men on a motorcycle before his body was found with a bullet wound to the head. CCTV footage showing him riding with the two men has given investigators an important lead as they probe the killing in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Head Constable Vinod Kumar, was posted as a wireless operator at Sujanpur police station and hailed from Krishna Nagar village. He had travelled to Sangrur for official training and was reportedly returning after completing his assignment when the incident took place on November 15.

According to preliminary information reported by NDTV, two masked men on a motorcycle approached Kumar near the Gurdaspur bypass and offered him a lift. He was later seen sitting between the two men on the bike. CCTV footage capturing the journey is now being examined by investigators.

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Hours after the alleged abduction, Kumar's body was discovered near Maankaur Bypass along the Amritsar-Pathankot highway in Gurdaspur district. He had sustained a fatal bullet injury to his head, indicating that he was allegedly shot dead after being taken away by the unidentified men.

Following the discovery, police intensified security arrangements across the Pathankot-Gurdaspur belt and launched efforts to identify and trace the suspects. Vehicle checking has been stepped up, particularly for two-wheelers, while personnel have been instructed to stop suspicious masked riders and thoroughly verify their identity cards and antecedents.

The incident has also triggered questions over the security of police personnel in Punjab's border districts, with concerns being raised about the apparent audacity of armed criminals targeting a serving police officer.

The CCTV footage is expected to play an important role in establishing the sequence of events and identifying those involved. Police investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing and establish whether the accused had prior knowledge of the officer's movements.

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Further details regarding the suspects and the circumstances surrounding the murder are awaited.

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