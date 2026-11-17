MS Dhoni has brought the curtain down on his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career, ending an association with the tournament that began with its inaugural season in 2008.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend leaves behind an impressive record, having established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the competition, both as a batter and a captain.

Dhoni finishes his IPL career with 278 matches and 5,439 runs. He scored those runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, registering 24 half-centuries. His highest score in the tournament was an unbeaten 84, while he never scored an IPL century.

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The former India captain was also known for his finishing abilities and power-hitting. During his IPL career, Dhoni smashed 375 fours and 264 sixes, entertaining fans with his ability to take on bowlers in the closing stages of an innings.

Apart from his batting contributions, Dhoni was equally impressive behind the stumps. He recorded 158 catches and 47 stumpings in the tournament, taking his total wicketkeeping dismissals to 205. His sharp glovework and ability to execute difficult stumpings made him one of the most dependable wicketkeepers in IPL history.

Dhoni represented two franchises during his IPL career. He began his journey with Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and remained associated with the franchise until 2015. Following CSK's two-year suspension, he represented Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

He captained Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 season, but the team failed to make a significant impact. In 2017, Dhoni played under the captaincy of Steve Smith. The team reached the final that season but lost to Mumbai Indians by just one run.

Dhoni returned to Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and continued playing for the franchise until his final IPL season in 2025. His last campaign saw him score 196 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 135.17.

MS Dhoni's IPL Record As CSK Captain

Dhoni's retirement also marks the end of an era for Chennai Super Kings. The former India captain spent most of his IPL career leading the franchise and played a major role in establishing CSK as one of the most successful teams in the tournament.

Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs in 12 seasons during his association with the team.

Dhoni's ability to build a competitive side and deliver consistent results made him one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Across the tournament, he captained 226 matches, the most by any captain, registering 133 victories, 91 defeats and two matches without a result. His win percentage stands at 58.84.

His contribution to CSK was not restricted to captaincy. He also made important contributions with the bat, scoring 4,794 runs as the franchise's captain. His tally included 22 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 84.

One of the defining aspects of Dhoni's leadership was his ability to keep CSK competitive across different seasons. The team reached the final in its inaugural campaign in 2008 before winning its maiden title in 2010. CSK successfully defended the trophy in 2011, becoming the first team to win consecutive IPL titles.

After another title in 2018, CSK added the 2021 and 2023 trophies to its collection. The 2023 triumph was particularly memorable as Dhoni guided the franchise to its fifth IPL title.

Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, handing over the responsibility to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He returned to the role during the 2025 season after Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury.

Now, as Dhoni brings his playing career to an end, he will continue his association with the franchise as a mentor for the 2027 season. His legacy at CSK will remain closely linked to the five titles and the consistent success he helped deliver over the years.

MS Dhoni's IPL Career: Key Statistics

Category Record Matches 278 Runs 5,439 Batting average 38.30 Strike rate 137.45 Highest score 84* Half-centuries 24 Centuries 0 Fours 375 Sixes 264 Catches 158 Stumpings 47 Total wicketkeeping dismissals 205

MS Dhoni's IPL Captaincy: Key Statistics

Category Record IPL matches as captain 226 Wins 133 Losses 91 No results 2 Win percentage 58.84% IPL titles with CSK 5 IPL finals with CSK 10 CSK playoff appearances 12 Runs as CSK captain 4,794 Half-centuries as CSK captain 22

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Dhoni's IPL journey was about much more than statistics. His finishing abilities, wicketkeeping skills, leadership and remarkable longevity made him one of the biggest names in the tournament.

As he moves away from playing, his numbers and achievements will remain a significant part of IPL history.

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