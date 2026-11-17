China confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the first-ever official gathering of the three leaders. The three leaders will meet in China's southern city of Shenzen, the site of ​this week's APEC summit.

For some world political observers, a meeting of Trump, Xi and Putin carries echoes of the 1945 Yalta conference, where Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt who was the US President at that time, had gathered. Roosevelt was reported to be extremely unwell during the meeting. Yalta is remembered as a moment when great powers shaped the postwar order largely among themselves.

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Some analysts fear a modern equivalent could leave smaller nations exposed to decisions made by stronger governments. Thursday's Shenzen trilateral summit will make waves in the global economic scenario, however, major announcements are not expected. However, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the upcoming trilateral meeting between the Chinese, ​US and Russian leaders is of "groundbreaking significance" and will promote world peace ‌and stability.

Trump has embraced Xi after coming to a truce in their short-lived trade war last year and in spite of differences over the US war with Iran and other tensions between the world's foremost economic powers. Similarly, Trump has sought to build his relationship with Putin, even as the Russian leader has persisted in his nearly 5-year-old war with Ukraine and as Moscow has deepened its military, intelligence and diplomatic partnership with Iran.

Xi-Trump-Putin Trilateral Summit: What's On Agenda?

Trump will raise efforts to reduce nuclear arms at the ​meeting, the White House said last week. China has rebuffed ⁠attempts to talk about nuclear arms with Russia and the United States, which ​have the largest stockpiles of such weapons. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters ​in Beijing this would be the first face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States.

"They will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace ​and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance," she ​added. Under the current circumstances, the three countries bear an important responsibility to cooperate in addressing global ‌challenges ⁠and to promote world peace and stability, Mao said.

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"Stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries," she added. It also meets the expectations of the international ​community, and helps "stabilise ​the global situation ⁠and advance dialogue and cooperation".

Mao did not give details of what exactly is on the agenda for the trilateral meeting, according to news agency Reuters. Speaking ​in Manila on Monday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the ​United Nations ⁠is prepared to support any denuclearisation effort that may arise from the summit meeting of the three countries. China has said it was more appropriate for Russia and the US ⁠to ​speak directly because of their large arsenals.

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