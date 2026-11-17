Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), part of OP Jindal Global University, has recruited 40 faculty members across the spring and fall semesters of 2026, increasing its total teaching strength to 440. The newly-appointed members include academics and legal professionals with educational background spanning Indian and international universities. The expansion will strengthening teaching and research across multiple areas of law while bringing different perspectives from various academic disciplines into legal education.

According to the university, the newly recruited faculty members specialise in law, history, sociology, political science, economics, literature and science. Their varied background will contribute to in depth research in areas where legal studies intersect with public policy, social institutions and emerging technologies.

Law schools in India are incorporating subjects beyond legal studies into their curricula, and the new hiring will enhance education in Areas such as technology regulation, economic policy, human rights and governance, which have created demand for faculty members with expertise across multiple disciplines.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | He Wrote A Seminal AI Paper At 24. Now He's Struggling At Stock Picking

Professor C. Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, said that the recruitment reflects the institution's investment in academic talent and its efforts to strengthen research along with teaching.

The faculty expansion follows the release of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, in which JGLS was ranked 35th globally in Law and Legal Studies. The institution retained its position as the highest-ranked law school in India for the seventh consecutive year.

Professor Dipika Jain, executive dean of JGLS, said the additional appointments would increase the school's capacity for interdisciplinary research, academic collaboration and student mentorship.

ALSO READ | Hunt For New JNU Vice Chancellor Begins As Education Ministry Invites Applications For Post

According to the institution, the expanded faculty will contribute to improve classroom learning, will boost postgraduate programme research projects and support students pursuing careers in legal practice, academia and public service.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.