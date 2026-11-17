The Madras High Court has granted interim relief to Chennai-based Saravanan Hari, a well-known Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporter, holding that his personality rights deserve protection even though he is not a film star or professional athlete, and restraining Blink Commerce Private Limited from using or exploiting his image without consent.

Justice P.B. Balaji passed the order in a suit filed against Blink Commerce Private Limited, which operates Blinkit, and Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, publisher of The Times of India, over an advertisement that appeared on the front page of the Sunday Times edition on March 23, 2025.

The plaintiff, popularly recognised among cricket followers for painting himself yellow and sporting former CSK captain MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey, alleged that the advertisement reproduced his distinctive appearance and pose without permission, creating the impression that he had endorsed or was associated with the product being advertised.

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In a significant observation on expanding personality rights jurisprudence, Justice Balaji noted that constitutional protections are not limited to celebrities. “The Constitution protects the rights of every individual and it need not be restricted or limited to celebrities like actors and sportspersons who have made a mark for themselves,” the court said.

The court rejected Blinkit's preliminary defence that the character shown in the advertisement was fictional and bore no relation to the plaintiff. After examining the material placed on record, including media coverage featuring Saravanan Hari, the judge said he was “unable to see any substance” in that contention.

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Justice Balaji further held that there was “a clear resemblance to the plaintiff” and observed that “there is every likelihood that the public will be misled to believe that it is the applicant, who has been part of the advertisement.”

For brands and advertisers, the ruling underscores the legal risks associated with using lookalikes or recognisable personalities in commercial campaigns without obtaining consent. The court emphasised that the advertisement was a commercial venture and held that “without the consent and prior permission of the applicant, the first defendant cannot exploit the individual personality rights that have been acquired, whatever little it may be, for commercial gain.”

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Apart from granting an interim injunction against Blinkit, the court also directed preservation of artwork, samples, correspondence, design records and related communications connected to the disputed advertisement, observing that destruction of such material could prejudice the plaintiff's claim for damages. The matter has been posted for further hearing on December 14.

Appearing for the plaintiff, Bengaluru-based counsel Aditya Vikram Bhatt successfully argued that Blinkit had commercially exploited his client's persona without authorisation.

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